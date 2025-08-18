Fabulous day at Lurgan Pride as hundreds take part in second parade and party in the the park

By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 19:51 BST
Sprinkled with glorious sunshine, Lurgan Pride sparkled and shone as the parade weaved around the town centre on Saturday.

The parade was led through Lurgan by local people from the LGBTQ+ community and joined by many supporters from across NI.

Lining the streets were family, friends and supporters cheering and clapping as the colourful parade walking from Castle Lane through the town centre, around the War Memorial, all along Market Street and High Street then down Windsor Avenue into Lurgan Park.

A massive main stage was blasting out music and talented drag acts and singers took turns to entertain the crowd. Some local people shared their experiences of growing up in the Lurgan/Craigavon areas as a gay, lesbian and transgender.

Missy Onya Becks, who was acting as MC on the day, praised all who took part and the volunteers who organised the parade and entertainment in the park. She also urged those concerned about preachers and anti-gay protesters in the town centre, to show them love and respect as each ‘is entitled to their view’.

Robinson’s Ice Cream van did a roaring trade in the park on Saturday – it was a scorcher. Norfolk’s Finest chip wagon was also doing well with long queues for a hotdog and chips.

Afterward many attended the sold out event in The Cellar Bar in Lurgan, with lots of entertainment and talented drag acts.

The after part at The Batcave was also a roaring success. Plans are afoot already for the third year of Lurgan Pride, each year it grows bigger and brighter.

Enjoying the Lurgan Pride parade on Saturday.

1. Rainbow colours at Pride

Enjoying the Lurgan Pride parade on Saturday. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Large crowd came out to support Lurgan Pride on Saturday.

2. Huge support at Pride

Large crowd came out to support Lurgan Pride on Saturday. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Leading Lurgan Pride during a fabulous parade and party on Satuday.

3. Leading the parade

Leading Lurgan Pride during a fabulous parade and party on Satuday. Photo: Carmel Robinson

Great turn out for Lurgan Pride on Saturday.

4. Plenty of support for Pride

Great turn out for Lurgan Pride on Saturday. Photo: Carmel Robinson

