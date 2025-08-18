The parade was led through Lurgan by local people from the LGBTQ+ community and joined by many supporters from across NI.

Lining the streets were family, friends and supporters cheering and clapping as the colourful parade walking from Castle Lane through the town centre, around the War Memorial, all along Market Street and High Street then down Windsor Avenue into Lurgan Park.

A massive main stage was blasting out music and talented drag acts and singers took turns to entertain the crowd. Some local people shared their experiences of growing up in the Lurgan/Craigavon areas as a gay, lesbian and transgender.

Missy Onya Becks, who was acting as MC on the day, praised all who took part and the volunteers who organised the parade and entertainment in the park. She also urged those concerned about preachers and anti-gay protesters in the town centre, to show them love and respect as each ‘is entitled to their view’.

Robinson’s Ice Cream van did a roaring trade in the park on Saturday – it was a scorcher. Norfolk’s Finest chip wagon was also doing well with long queues for a hotdog and chips.

Afterward many attended the sold out event in The Cellar Bar in Lurgan, with lots of entertainment and talented drag acts.

The after part at The Batcave was also a roaring success. Plans are afoot already for the third year of Lurgan Pride, each year it grows bigger and brighter.

