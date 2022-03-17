Face-to-face meetings return for Newtownabbey sight loss group

The Newtownabbey Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face on April 13 from 11am-12.30pm at Glengormley Library.

The group will then meet at the same time and location on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease.

The meetings will be held in Glengormley Library.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement.

There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Karen Toogood, Macular Society Senior Regional Manager for Northern Ireland said: “Our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising, information and support.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide telephone services to keep people as connected as possible but to bring the groups back face-to-face in a safe environment makes such a difference. The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

The group also invite guest speakers to their meetings who will provide information on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions, research updates, and the impact on daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea and share hints and tips on living with a macular condition.

For more information about the Newtownabbey Macular Society Support Group, and to confirm your attendance for the next group meeting, contact Karen on 028 9148 2014, or email [email protected]