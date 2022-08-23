‘Factory of the Future’ could create 20,000 new jobs

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Queen’s University, the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (AMIC) project would be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, offering advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses access to the very latest technology, specialist equipment and expertise through a “Factory of the Future” development.

A spokesperson for Queen’s University said: “The AMIC project is a £98m investment led by Queen’s University in partnership with Ulster University and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“It is part of the Belfast Region City Deal which will deliver more than 20 highly ambitious projects and programmes, create up to 20,000 new jobs and help make the region a global investment destination over the next decade and beyond.

Council representatives and project partners at Queen’s took part in a best practice visit to the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre

“The AMIC project will create a state-of-the-art facility at Global Point in Newtownabbey giving advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses access to the very latest technology, specialist equipment and expertise.

“It will provide the industry sector with access to the very latest manufacturing technology and industry, 4.0 smart automation and will be supported by experienced engineers who will solve real world industrial challenges and enable companies to access global markets.”

As partners in the Belfast Region City Deal, the council will contribute £10m to the ambitious project, with further contributions from Ulster University, the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive.

Last month, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council agreed to seek discussions with Invest NI to progress the development of the remainder of land at Global Point Business Park outside Glengormley following a fact-finding visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Sheffield.

Alderman Mark Cosgrove, Chair of the Council’s ‘Our Prosperity Outcome Delivery Group, commented: “The Council and our partners at Queen’s University believe AMIC could one day bring similar benefits to Northern Ireland.”

The council is also to give consideration to the suitability of land in the vicinity of Global Point to facilitate further development.

Last week, the local authority approved planning permission to enable Ardagh Metal Packaging to locate a new 58,000 square metre can manufacturing plant at the location.

The council also approved a £4m investment plan for a new manufacturing facility at Global Point last month.

Steel Mac Distribution (SMD) Ltd, currently located at Titanic Quarter in Belfast, intends to develop a new manufacturing facility on lands north of Global Point Avenue. Some 40 construction jobs and 15 post construction jobs are to be created by this investment.