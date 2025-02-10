A multi-million pound refurbishment of a Co Antrim shopping centre is to pave the way for the arrival of Northern Ireland’s newest Primark store.

Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena has announced an extensive internal revamp and branding project, which is says underscores its commitment to ‘enhancing the shopping experience for its customers’.

The ambitious transformation is as a result of almost £10million investment by the centre’s owners ahead of the opening of the new landmark Primark store ‘in the coming months’.

Northern Ireland’s much-anticipated second largest Primark store will occupy approximately 26,100 square feet of space.

The shopping centre’s improvement plans include new floor tiles, state-of-the-art lighting and contemporary design enhancements ‘to elevate the centre’s overall visual appeal and create a vibrant, welcoming space’.

There will also be redesigned and improved shopfronts and a comprehensive brand ‘refresh’ including a new logo design, along with updated signage for both the internal and external areas of the centre, as well as the car park.

Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre said:“We are really pleased with the pace of developments at Fairhill and are particularly excited to announce this latest significant investment.

"By Q4 of 2025, we will have successfully repositioned Fairhill back onto the list of must-visit retail destinations in Northern Ireland. We have some exciting tenant announcements to make in the coming months and there is a real sense of excitement of what lies ahead for Fairhill.

"We really appreciate our customer’s patience and cooperation over the last year which has involved significant construction projects and at times, some associated disruption.”

The redevelopment project is set to unfold in carefully planned phases to ensure minimal disruption to shoppers and retailers.

Fairhill’s management team said it will work closely with all stakeholders to maintain the centre’s operations and continue delivering the high-quality shopping experience customers expect.

The works are scheduled to commence in March and are expected to be completed in the coming months.