This Saturday (May 20) Cre8 Theatre will bring their unique version of Sleeping Beauty to Newtownabbey- a brand new family musical, developed and performed as part of the inaugural Deaf Arts Festival NI.

Detailing the show, which will be performed at the Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl, at 2pm, a spokesperson for Cre8 Theatre said: “On the eve of her birthday Rose pricks her finger on her birthday badge, propelling her into a sleepy state where she is mystically enticed from slumber into fairytale land.

“Whilst there, Rose makes some new friends who aren’t all what they appear to be. With the help of fantastical flying orbs, a shape-shifting witch, and a neurotic knight, Rose meanders her way through the mystical magical land, returning home to Dad with a big message.

“This modern musical adaption of the classic fairy tale features deaf and hearing artists together, placing deaf artists in central roles. With sign song, music, an interactive vibrational sound experience, and puppetry, it’s for all the family and is played in a relaxed environment, making it accessible to all audiences.”

Allanis Miller plays Rose.

This new production has been developed in collaboration with d/Deaf artist Paula Clarke and features d/Deaf and hearing performers.

Artistic Director (Cre8 Theatre) Sarah Lyle a native of Newtownabbey explained: “It’s been an amazing experience working closely with the d/Deaf community.

"With this production, the tour and the attached outreach package we aim to connect with d/Deaf communities across Northern Ireland and beyond, creating opportunity, access, and inclusion to arts activity for integrated audiences, as well as placing deaf artists in central roles on the main stage”

Sarah Lyle, Founder of Cre8 Theatre.