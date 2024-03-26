3 . Easter fun at Belfast Zoo

A number of Easter events will take place at Belfast Zoo over the coming days. A spokesperson for the Bellevue facility said: "On Sunday, March 31 there will be a bubble bike, glitter tattoos as well as the chance to meet the education team in our Zoo history hub. On Easter Monday and Tuesday there will be an Easter trail and walkabout characters. A shuttle bus will be operating from Valley Leisure Centre, 11am to 6pm. March 31 is also the first day of the zoo's summer opening hours, 10am to 6pm. Join us for this special event. Early booking is recommended via the zoo's website. Photo: Contributed