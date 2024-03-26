We’ve put this list together of events taking place across Antrim and Newtowbabbey to try and help you keep the family entertained over the Easter break.
Hopefully this helps you plan what you get up to over the holidays.
1. Victorian Easter at Sentry Hill
Enjoy traditional Victorian outdoor Easter activities and unleash your competitive spirit by participating in egg bowling, egg and spoon races and egg rolling in the garden at Sentry Hill on March 31. The event runs between 1pm and 5pm and entry is £5. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
2. Easter market in Antrim
An Easter food and craft market will be held at The Junction in Antrim, running from 11am until 4pm on Good Friday (March 29) and March 30. Over 30 award-winning food and craft stalls from across Northern Ireland will be in attendance and there will be plenty of Easter treats for all of the family. Magic shows are due to take place on Good Friday and Saturday, March 30 at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Entry is free, with lots of free parking available. Photo: Google
3. Easter fun at Belfast Zoo
A number of Easter events will take place at Belfast Zoo over the coming days. A spokesperson for the Bellevue facility said: "On Sunday, March 31 there will be a bubble bike, glitter tattoos as well as the chance to meet the education team in our Zoo history hub. On Easter Monday and Tuesday there will be an Easter trail and walkabout characters. A shuttle bus will be operating from Valley Leisure Centre, 11am to 6pm. March 31 is also the first day of the zoo's summer opening hours, 10am to 6pm. Join us for this special event. Early booking is recommended via the zoo's website. Photo: Contributed
4. Toome Fair
Toome Fair will be taking place at Cargin GAC car park in Toomebridge from March 31 until April 2. It will open at 2pm on Sunday and Tuesday and noon on Monday. Photo: Google