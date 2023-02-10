Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Family history talk to explore allegiances in South Antrim

The Newtownabbey branch of the North of Ireland Family History Society (NIFHS) will be hosting a talk on ‘Fluid Identities and Allegiances in South East Antrim: 1600 to the Present Day’ at the White House on Monday (February 13).

By Russell Keers
20 minutes ago

The talk, conducted by Dr Gerry Cleary, will cover a range of topics including the role of Sir Arthur Chichester, Scottish settlement, the 1641 rebellion, the Biggar family of Carnmoney and Sir Samuel Ferguson of the Throne in Ballygolan.

Dr Cleary has held a wide variety of academic positions, both locally and internationally.

Since retirement, he has returned to his first love, history. He is currently a part-time Open Learning tutor at Queen’s University, teaching classes in Belfast, Holywood and Randalstown.

Most Popular
The White House.

Anyone wishing to hear the talk can attend in person or via Zoom.

Read More
Lidl announces 200 new jobs and pay increases worth £3 million

A NIFHS spokesperson said: “The venue space is limited, so please book soon if you’d like to attend in person. Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.”

To book, click here