The Newtownabbey branch of the North of Ireland Family History Society (NIFHS) will be hosting a talk on ‘Fluid Identities and Allegiances in South East Antrim: 1600 to the Present Day’ at the White House on Monday (February 13).

The talk, conducted by Dr Gerry Cleary, will cover a range of topics including the role of Sir Arthur Chichester, Scottish settlement, the 1641 rebellion, the Biggar family of Carnmoney and Sir Samuel Ferguson of the Throne in Ballygolan.

Dr Cleary has held a wide variety of academic positions, both locally and internationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since retirement, he has returned to his first love, history. He is currently a part-time Open Learning tutor at Queen’s University, teaching classes in Belfast, Holywood and Randalstown.

The White House.

Anyone wishing to hear the talk can attend in person or via Zoom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A NIFHS spokesperson said: “The venue space is limited, so please book soon if you’d like to attend in person. Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.”