‘Overwhelming’ is how the family of Natalie McNally described the huge amount raised for children’s diabetes’ research following her brutal murder in her Lurgan home just before Christmas.

Natalie lived with Type 1 Diabetes from she was just three years old. Sadly Natalie was murdered aged 32 in her own home in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 18, 2022.

Her family had asked that those who wished could donate to a charity close to her heart following her funeral and that charity was the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Natalie’s family have been overwhelmed with how generous the people of Lurgan and beyond have been following this terrible tragedy.

Family of Natalie McNally from Lurgan hand over a cheque for £5000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. The money was raised through donations in lieu of flowers following her tragic death. In the photo are Brendan McNally, Natalie's brother, Edelle Irwin who works for the charity, Bernie Mc Nally , Natalie's mum, Noel Mc Nally her father and Declan Mc Nally her brother

In a statement to Northern Ireland World, Natalie’s family said: “Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. Natalie previously completed a sponsored swim to raise money for this great charity.

"Natalie had lived with type 1 diabetes from the age of 3. Typical of Natalie’s personality, as an adult she set herself a goal to raise money to help others, in this case children and young people diagnosed with diabetes.

"Upon Natalie’s death we asked people to donate to JDRF in lieu of flowers. We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the entire community which has raised £5000 to assist this brilliant charity as it continues to do brilliant work on behalf of people Natalie cared about so passionately.”

The family of Natalie want to let people know about this illness and the work that JDRF do to educate and help eradicate Type 1 diabetes.

