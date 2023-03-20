Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Family of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally 'overwhelmed' after £5000 raised following her funeral for Juvenile Diabetes Research

‘Overwhelming’ is how the family of Natalie McNally described the huge amount raised for children’s diabetes’ research following her brutal murder in her Lurgan home just before Christmas.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:37 GMT

Natalie lived with Type 1 Diabetes from she was just three years old. Sadly Natalie was murdered aged 32 in her own home in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 18, 2022.

Her family had asked that those who wished could donate to a charity close to her heart following her funeral and that charity was the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Natalie’s family have been overwhelmed with how generous the people of Lurgan and beyond have been following this terrible tragedy.

Most Popular
Family of Natalie McNally from Lurgan hand over a cheque for £5000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. The money was raised through donations in lieu of flowers following her tragic death. In the photo are Brendan McNally, Natalie's brother, Edelle Irwin who works for the charity, Bernie Mc Nally , Natalie's mum, Noel Mc Nally her father and Declan Mc Nally her brother
Family of Natalie McNally from Lurgan hand over a cheque for £5000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. The money was raised through donations in lieu of flowers following her tragic death. In the photo are Brendan McNally, Natalie's brother, Edelle Irwin who works for the charity, Bernie Mc Nally , Natalie's mum, Noel Mc Nally her father and Declan Mc Nally her brother
Family of Natalie McNally from Lurgan hand over a cheque for £5000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. The money was raised through donations in lieu of flowers following her tragic death. In the photo are Brendan McNally, Natalie's brother, Edelle Irwin who works for the charity, Bernie Mc Nally , Natalie's mum, Noel Mc Nally her father and Declan Mc Nally her brother

In a statement to Northern Ireland World, Natalie’s family said: “Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) was a charity very close to Natalie’s heart. Natalie previously completed a sponsored swim to raise money for this great charity.

"Natalie had lived with type 1 diabetes from the age of 3. Typical of Natalie’s personality, as an adult she set herself a goal to raise money to help others, in this case children and young people diagnosed with diabetes.

"Upon Natalie’s death we asked people to donate to JDRF in lieu of flowers. We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the entire community which has raised £5000 to assist this brilliant charity as it continues to do brilliant work on behalf of people Natalie cared about so passionately.”

The family of Natalie want to let people know about this illness and the work that JDRF do to educate and help eradicate Type 1 diabetes.

For those who seek information please follow the link to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation here