The funeral details for Markethill crash victim Ciera Grimley, who died a week after her husband Patrick and days after her friend Ciara McElvanna, have been released by her family.

Mrs Grimley died on Saturday – just seven days after the same tragic road crash claimed the life of her husband Patrick. Craigavon girl Ciara McElvanna lost her battle for life late last week and she was laid to rest on Saturday.

Madden couple Ciera and Patrick Grimley who sadly lost their lives during a tragic crash near Markethill, Co Armagh. Ciera's family announced her funeral arrangements just 7 days after her husband's death.

Ciera was with her husband Patrick Grimley and other friends celebrating his 40th birthday and they were returning home in a minibus taxi. Mr Grimley died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. Two men are also being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Mrs Grimley was the devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. She is also the loving daughter of Eugene and Bridie and cherished sister to Donna (Young), Sarah-Jean (McCombe),Julie (Grant) and Paul. Loving daughter in law of Brian and Frances.

Her remains will repose at her late residence 21a Kilcreevy Road, Co Armagh BT60 3NA until removal on Thursday to arrive at St Joseph's Church Madden for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Her wake is open to visitors between 11am -11pm Tuesday and Wednesday. House private to family on Thursday morning please.

Her passing is very deeply regretted by her heartbroken son, daughters, parents, sisters, brother, parents in law, brothers and sister in law, nieces nephews and the entire family circle and many friends, and the wider Madden and Armagh community.

The family has requested for family flowers only please but with donations in lieu to REVIVE - ICU (RVH) c/o any family member.

Madden Raparees GAC said it was with ‘the heaviest of hearts’ that members learned of the passing of Mrs Grimley, a member and friend of the club where her husband served as secretary.

"Ciera was a loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick RIP and a devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. Ciera, along with Patrick, spent many evenings supporting their children in their many hobbies and activities. Their passion for the GAA seen them follow club and county throughout Ireland, creating precious memories in the process.

"We offer our prayers at this particularly sad time for her children, parents Eugene and Bridie, brother Paul, sisters Donna, Sarah-Jane and Julie, and the wider Geraghty and Grimley families.

"Our thoughts remain with all those within our community recovering at this time. Also, for those impacted by recent events, can we ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Tír na nÓg GFC in Portadown said: “The committee and members of Tír na nÓg CLG offer their deepest sympathy to Paddy’s Children Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. There are no words.

“We pray for the Grimley, Geraghty, McElvanna and Haddock families and the the Madden Gaels who are enduring the toughest of times. May God wrap his arms around you all. Three young lives cut all too short. Mary, Queen of the Gael, Pray for her.”

The governors and staff of St Patrick’s Primary School, Armagh also shared their ‘deep sadness’ at the news of Mrs Grimley’s death.

"Ciera worked in St. Patrick’s in 2021-2022 as a classroom assistant in Primary 2. Her kind nature and caring instincts were on show each and every day that she worked in our school, quickly establishing a strong bond with her colleagues and the pupils she was helping,” a spokesperson for the school said.

"Ciera was always able to find the right words to comfort children when they needed it, and to encourage growth and development in their learning and their play. Her love for helping and nurturing children was evident in her approach to her role in St. Patrick’s, and Ciera left a lasting impression on those who worked closest with her.

"Ciera’s family circle has close connections with St. Patrick’s, with her nieces, nephew and cousins attending both currently and in the past.

"At this time, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Grimley and Geraghty families, and indeed the wider community of Madden, including our friends in St. Joseph’s Primary School Madden and Madden Raparees GAC, and the McElvanna and Haddock families, all of whom will have been affected by untold grief in such tragic circumstances.

"We pray for Ciera’s immediate family, particularly her children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, and ask that God’s light and love will shine upon them, guiding and protecting them in the months and years to come. We hope that her children know that they made both her and their father, Patrick, immeasurably proud in all that they did.”

At his funeral in St Joseph’s Church, Madden, on Wednesday, Fr Sean O’Neill remembered Patrick Grimley as “a young man, family man, community man, generous, thoughtful, vibrant, full of humour”.

He said family was central to Mr Grimley’s life and that he “touched so many lives for the better”.

"Through his love of culture and sport he gave of his time and his talent to instil in others that which was a passion for him.”

