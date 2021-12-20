Family’s Christmas lights funding air ambulance flights

The lights are at 36 Gortnageeragh Road, Cargan, Glenravel, from 5-10pm until December 26.

The poignant fundraiser is in memory of Sabrina’s brother Shaun, who sadly passed away following a cycling incident in 2017 which the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) was tasked to.

Sabrina said: “We have illuminated our garden with Christmas lights, cheeky elves and our growing homemade collection of novelty reindeer to hopefully bring some Christmas cheer at a difficult time of the year for so many families.

“Everyone is welcome to park up safely on the grass verge beyond the garden and take a walk along the road and open areas to have a closer look. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do and are encouraged to donate what you can for the Air Ambulance charity via the Just Giving Link or the bucket in the garden. A raffle will be held for Life After with raffle tickets available from the house. If you would like to donate a prize or sell some tickets, please get in touch via Declan Scullion social media. Finally, we will arrange a prize for whoever posts and shares the best picture on Facebook tagging both Air Ambulance NI and Life After.

Sabrina continued: “We always light up the house, but this is the first time we have done so for charity. I heard about the Christie family in Ballybogey doing this for Air Ambulance and thought we light up anyway so may as well try to raise some much-needed funds. The service was tasked to my brother Shaun on the 16th November 2017 after his bike was struck whilst cycling on the Glenshane Pass. The air ambulance medical team attendance allowed us precious time with him before he passed away two days later, on the 18th November as a result of the traumatic injuries sustained.”

“Shaun was 28 at the time of the accident and having just got married to Sinead four months previously they were both over the moon to find out that they were expecting their first child due to arrive in July 2018 – little Ellen is now three and she’s such a central part of our family.

“The loss of Shaun continues to be truly traumatic for Sinead, Ellen, and all of the family but we are incredibly grateful for the care and support provided by the air ambulance, civilians and other paramedics who attended the scene which meant Shaun was able to donate his organs to others in critical need. Knowing that Shaun had caring people around him who did whatever they could at the scene is of real comfort to our family, so we are delighted to raise funds for the absolutely critical service that Air Ambulance NI provides.”

A representative from Life After said, “We would also like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Mullan family for supporting Life After through their fundraising event in memory of Shaun”.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising with the charity said, “Thank you Sabrina and family for lighting up your home in memory of Shaun. Our thoughts continue to be with you and the family and we are so touched you have chosen to support Air Ambulance and help a future patient. This year the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) recorded its busiest months since the service commenced in July 2017. Sabrina, we hope your ‘lights for flights’ will inspire lots of support, thank you.”