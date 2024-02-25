Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Adair-McCourt’s brother Nicky (Nick) Adair passed away in March 2020 and since then she has been passionate about letting as many people as possible know about Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

She has raised enough money already to get 100 pupils at his former school screened for the invisible disease in the hope of saving lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scans will take place on February 29, during Heart Month.

Amy Adair-McCourt (second left) and Charlotte Weir, principal of Belfast High School, are pictured with head girl, Amy French and head boy, Joel O'Rourke together with some of the other 100 Belfast High pupils set to get a potentially life-saving scan during Heart Month. Amy lost her brother, Nicky (Nick) Adair, a former Belfast High pupil, to SADS in March 2020 and since then has been passionate about letting as many people across Northern Ireland as possible know about the hidden dangers. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

“Losing my brother to SADS has been devastating for everyone who loved him. He was 38 when he died, he was married and had a one-year-old daughter with another baby on the way. That type of loss is almost unimaginable.

"His death could have been prevented with a simple scan and I am so overjoyed to be providing that for these pupils during Heart Month. I’m determined to inform as many people as I can about the syndrome and about the simple, non-intrusive scan which can reveal whether someone is likely to be affected.”

Amy – who is from from Jordanstown in Co Antrim – is on the board of governors at her brother’s former school, Belfast High.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wanted something positive to come out of our unimaginably sad loss, so my husband, Tom, and friend Catherine took on the Mourne 7/7s, and we raised over £9,000. We are using some of that money to get 100 kids scanned at Nicky's former school."

Nicky (Nick) Adair. Picture: family image

Following Nicky’s death, Amy received support from a charity called Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

“The team at CRY have been amazing, they offer counselling and have a great sibling support group which has been such a comfort to me,” said Amy, “Through the online group, I found out more about CRY and that they offer screenings to help address young sudden cardiac deaths."

CRY, which screens almost 30,000 people each year, helps to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, research, and supporting affected families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On February 29, nearly four years after Nicky’s passing”, continued Amy. “100 sixth year pupils at Belfast High will undergo a screening of their hearts to check if they have any undetected abnormalities.

“The screenings, which cost £60 per child, could potentially save lives and stop any further tragedy amongst young people and their families”, she added.

Charlotte Weir, principal of Belfast High School, said the school is very pleased to host a team from CRY who will be carrying out cardiac screening for 100 senior pupils.

"The school is able to provide this opportunity thanks to Amy, her husband and friend and in memory of Nick Adair, our former head boy, who sadly passed away from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy added: “This is only the beginning and over the next number of years I hope to encourage schools across Northern Ireland to organise screenings for their pupils and help prevent more heartbreak and loss. If we save even one life, Nicky’s death won’t have been in vain.”