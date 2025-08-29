Calling all seasoned skinny dippers and nude-newbies!

If you have ever wanted to swim in the sea at Portstewart Strand free from bathing costumes and trunks, then put Sunday, August 31 in your diary.

Hosted by British Naturism Northern Ireland, the Great British Skinny Dip event will be held in aid of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) .

The National Trust which runs Portstewart Strand said: “Why not make a day of it by bringing a picnic to the beach and enjoying other beach games and activities?

"To join Northern Ireland’s fourth annual Great British Skinny Dip, please come along to the far end of the Strand (Posts 10-11) at 11am on Sunday 7 September 2025.

"Sections 10 and 11 of the beach will be cordoned off exclusively for this event and its participants’ privacy from 11am until 4pm.

"Lifeguards will be also on duty on the day.”