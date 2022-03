Funds raised will be divided between the Lighthouse Hostel and Waveney FC.

As well as prizes to be won, there will be bouncy castles, a bake sale, sweets and treats, teas and coffee, games, raffles and face painting.

Everyone is welcome to go along to this fun fundraiser which starts at 2pm.