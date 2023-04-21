Fane Valley is counting down to the opening of its new purpose-built retail store at Rathfriland Road in Banbridge.

To celebrate the opening of the new store soon, Fane Valley is hosting a special open week offering massive discounts across all departments.

Specialising in animal health, animal feed and livestock handling equipment as well as expert technical advice and up-to-date product knowledge, the new store is a one-stop shop, for all your farming needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an extensive product range, the new and improved store will also appeal to the wider local community with a great selection of pet food, pet flea and wormers, clothing & footwear, toys, coal and a selection of household and hardware goods.

Staff outside the new Fane Valley agri store in Banbridge.

Banbridge store manager, Mark Gilliland is encouraging customers both new and existing to come and visit the new store and avail of the fantastic offers available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Aften 10 months of renovations and building work, we are excited to open the doors of the new shop and offer both old and new customers a new shopping experience,” he said.

"Having traded on this site for 28 years we have built strong relationships with the local community and look forward to continuing to provide the fantastic service that we have become renowned for.

"The agri community has always been at the heart of our business, and we are proud to be able to offer a new purpose building that will offer an extensive product range and great value to all our customers”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge store sales staff Sarah Drought and Hannah McKinstry

Stocking some of the most renowned brands in the industry, the Banbridge store team have extensive agricultural product knowledge and professionally trained registered animal advisors on site to offer advice on animal health.

For store opening times go to www.fanevalleystores.com or telephone 028 4062 8778 for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store manager Mark Gilliland.

Ryan Godfrey, area retail manager.