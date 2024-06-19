Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor has welcomed members of Exorna Women’s Institute to Cloonavin to mark their 50th anniversary.

The group was formed in April 1974 and currently the Institute has approximately 40 members and offers a varied programme of events to suit all ages with various speakers, demonstrations, crafts, competitions, dinners, and outings.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “It is a privilege for me to welcome the members of Exorna Women’s Institute to Cloonavin.

“I enjoyed speaking to them about their activities and the friendships and support they offer each other. Congratulations on reaching this 50-year milestone and my best wishes for the future.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured alongside the members of Castlerock based Exorna Women’s Institute. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

The Women’s Institute aims to “promote social and educational activities for the development and improvement of rural and urban life”. Social networking is one of the main aims of the group.

The Institute also participates in activities with other Institutes across Northern Ireland. The Exorna WI quiz team came second this year in the quiz final held in Annaghmore and some of the members will be participating in the WI Golfer of the year 2024, later this month.

WI President Lorna McAuley who is keen to welcome new members said: “We have a varied programme of activities to suit all ages. Exorna WI was started by women for women and is about building friendships within the community and this ethos continues today.”

