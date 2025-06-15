Farm fun day brings bereaved families together

The Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit’s Forget Me Not Bereaved Parents’ Focus Group organised a special Farm Fun Day to support families whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which welcomed 55 families, provided a supportive and relaxed environment where families could come together, forge friendships and enjoy a day out in nature.

Families had the freedom to explore the farm and participate in a range of activities provided by the Forget Me Not Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt, said: “We are so thankful to all the families who joined us for the day and to those who helped organise and support this event.

Families enjoying the Forget-Me-Not Farm Fun Day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Days like this provide an important opportunity for families who have experienced such loss to connect with others who understand their journey.

"Watching the children enjoy themselves on the farm was incredibly heart-warming and we hope this event brought comfort and joy to all who attended.”

For further information and support, email [email protected].