Farm fun day brings bereaved families together

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit’s Forget Me Not Bereaved Parents’ Focus Group organised a special Farm Fun Day to support families whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth.

The event, which welcomed 55 families, provided a supportive and relaxed environment where families could come together, forge friendships and enjoy a day out in nature.

Families had the freedom to explore the farm and participate in a range of activities provided by the Forget Me Not Group.

Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt, said: “We are so thankful to all the families who joined us for the day and to those who helped organise and support this event.

Families enjoying the Forget-Me-Not Farm Fun Day. Pic credit: SEHSCT
“Days like this provide an important opportunity for families who have experienced such loss to connect with others who understand their journey.

"Watching the children enjoy themselves on the farm was incredibly heart-warming and we hope this event brought comfort and joy to all who attended.”

For further information and support, email [email protected].

