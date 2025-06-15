Farm fun day brings bereaved families together
The event, which welcomed 55 families, provided a supportive and relaxed environment where families could come together, forge friendships and enjoy a day out in nature.
Families had the freedom to explore the farm and participate in a range of activities provided by the Forget Me Not Group.
Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt, said: “We are so thankful to all the families who joined us for the day and to those who helped organise and support this event.
“Days like this provide an important opportunity for families who have experienced such loss to connect with others who understand their journey.
"Watching the children enjoy themselves on the farm was incredibly heart-warming and we hope this event brought comfort and joy to all who attended.”
For further information and support, email [email protected].