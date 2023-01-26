Farmer William Hutchinson sustained severe pelvis and arm injuries when his tractor rolled on top of him in an accident on his South Derry farm.

The Desertmartin man recently visited the air ambulance base in Lisburn in a different set of circumstances from those he faced back in September 2021 when the helicopter and medics came to his aid following the accident.

Somehow, William remained conscious to call 999 and soon the air ambulance and clinicians were by his side, providing the critical care he needed. William was flown by air to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He said: “I will always be grateful to the treatment from the air ambulance doctor and paramedic and the pilot who flew me swiftly for onward care. I also owe thanks to Dr Spence and the entire team in the hospital, I have made a remarkable recovery and am back to farming”.

Pictured at the Air Ambulance NI headquarters in Lisburn are Kathryn Hutchinson, Linda Hutchinson, William Hutchinson, Brian Hutchinson, Claire Hutchinson, and Andrew Moore.

William wanted to give something back to the charity Air Ambulance NI who deliver the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambualnce Service.

He settled on a cycle from Desertmartin to Portstewart, setting up a JustGiving fundraising page and organising a collection.

The fundraising from family, friends and the community at large was overwhelming, raising a phenomenal £15,500 for the charity - enough to fund the service for almost three days.

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “It is so touching to think that someone else funded the service when it was needed for William and now he and his family and friends’ have done the same for so many future patients.

"The clinical team are needed on average twice per day and each day over £5,500 is required to sustain the HEMS. We owe massive thanks to William and his wife Linda, their family, friends and everyone who contributed to this fabulous total.”