Farmers’ Choir NI is recruiting new members in 2025.

Reflecting on the success of a busy 2024, the choir is taking a short break just now but will return to rehearsals at the end of January.

The Choir began in 2018 to bring farmers and rural dwellers together to enjoy singing and increase social opportunities. Since then, they have grown and developed under the leadership of Musical Director, Barkley Thompson.

In January 2024, the choir began preparing for their first ever Spring Concert which was held at the end of April to a packed audience. In July, they were delighted to hold a concert at Parliament Buildings Stormont where they joined with Just Sing Ladies Choir and the 85’ers Sea Shanty group from Portishead.

In August, members enjoyed being part of the Charles Wood Festival of Music in Armagh and in October, representatives from Farmers’ Choir NI attended the Farming Life awards where they were shortlisted in the category, “Farming Society of the Year”.

More recently at the end of November, Farmers’ Choir NI sang at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster 95th Anniversary Celebration Evening at Glarryford Hall and during December, the choir held their first ever Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in Kilrea Parish Church, with the service being led by Rev Gary Millar.

The Choir’s ever popular annual Christmas Concert was held in Ballymena Academy and, due to popular demand, held over two evenings. These fun filled events attracted over 300 people per night and were a great success, ending the year on a high note.

Dawn Stewart, Chair of Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland commented: “On behalf of the Choir I would like to thank all those who supported us during 2024, including our sponsors. Going forward we are looking forward to another year of exciting activities and engagements.”

MD Barkley Thompson added: “2024 has been an extremely busy year and successful year for the Choir. I am proud of all our achievements to date and how we have become a well-established part of the farming and rural community.

Anyone who would like more information about the choir should get in touch at [email protected] or via Facebook.