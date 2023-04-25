Air Ambulance NI has teamed up with Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer Charles Hurst to launch a Supercar Extravaganza over two days this July.

Located at two sites, the NI Supercar Extravaganza will begin on Saturday, July 29 at the North West 200 Pits site, Portstewart, with a display of high-end luxury supercars available to view from 10am until 2pm.

Day two, Sunday, July 30, will see the action move to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit outside Downpatrick, from 10am to 4pm.

Offering a great day out for families, car enthusiasts will have the chance to see some of the most exciting brands on the market together in one place.

From L-R- Harry Tregenna, Bentley Belfast Sales Manager, Charles Hurst, Colleen Milligan, Air Ambulance NI, Mike Gimson, Aston Martin Belfast Sales Manager, Charles Hurst

Vehicles expected to feature include Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins and Ferraris. Vintage and classic car clubs are also welcome to display their vehicles.

The event, which was previously organised by Coleraine man Ronan Cunningham in aid of Air Ambulance NI and other charities, has so far raised thousands of pounds and has grown exponentially since its launch in 2020.

Mr Cunningham was delighted to pass the baton to Air Ambulance NI, which has run the NI Supercar Extravaganza as its signature event since 2020, now proudly sponsored by Charles Hurst.

Air Ambulance NI representative Colleen Milligan said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ronan and his family for all the hard work he has put in over the past few years organising this event and raising thousands of pounds for local charities. We know from being present at the previous supercar events how important they have proven to be for car enthusiasts, the community, and families.”

Colleen went on to thank Charles Hurst for their support. She said: “Not only are they helping financially with event costs, but they can bring along new car models to display and can help us reach a wider audience. We want to thank them for their ongoing support and are extremely excited to work with the team there.”

Jeff McCartney, Group Operations Director at Charles Hurst, said: “This event is one with an extremely proud legacy and the whole team at Charles Hurst are delighted to come on board this year.

“We can’t wait to share with the public some of the most exciting luxury vehicles on the market including the Ferrari 296 GTS and Aston Martin DBX707."

Colleen from the charity said: “We really want to thank our newly established ‘Supercar Committee’ who have given their time and energy to this event over the years under Ronan’s management of the supercar weekend, and who have now helped us shape and organise the event.

"We want also to take this opportunity to thank Bishopscourt Racing Circuit for their ongoing support of the charity and this event, Mervyn White and the Coleraine Motor Club and Causeway & Coast Glens Council. It takes many bodies to organise an event of this scale and we really do appreciate all the support we receive from sponsors, local businesses, our committee, our very committed volunteers, and of course the Air Ambulance NI charity team.”

Registration is NOW open at www.airambulanceni.org/supercar-extravaganza for anyone who would like to attend the event or display their car. All funds raised through this event will helps sustain the air ambulance service for the people of Northern Ireland.

