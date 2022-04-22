Loading...

Father of road tragedy victim Lee Usher passes away

The death has taken place of the father of a young Portadown man killed in a road tragedy just over a fortnight ago.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:53 pm
Lee Usher (in blue jacket) shares a joke with Prince Charles during a royal visit to Loughry College last month. Photo: Aaron McCracken

A family notice said that Laurence Richard Usher died peacefully today (Friday, April 22) in hospital.

He was the “dearly loved husband of Jo-Ann, dear father of Lauren, Rhiannon, Tori, Dani, Ben and the late Lee. Much loved son of May and the late Harold and loving brother of Wilson, Lorna, Neil and the late Mary.”

Mr Usher’s funeral service will be held in Ahorey Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground.

Donations, if desired, can be made to Macmillan Cancer c/o Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors.

Mr Usher’s 21-year-old son Lee was killed in a road tragedy in Cookstown on Wednesday, April 6. A student at Loughry College, Lee was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a vehicle recovery lorry on the Tullywiggan Road.

