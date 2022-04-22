Father of road tragedy victim Lee Usher passes away

Lee Usher (in blue jacket) shares a joke with Prince Charles during a royal visit to Loughry College last month. Photo: Aaron McCracken

A family notice said that Laurence Richard Usher died peacefully today (Friday, April 22) in hospital.

He was the “dearly loved husband of Jo-Ann, dear father of Lauren, Rhiannon, Tori, Dani, Ben and the late Lee. Much loved son of May and the late Harold and loving brother of Wilson, Lorna, Neil and the late Mary.”

Mr Usher’s funeral service will be held in Ahorey Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground.

Donations, if desired, can be made to Macmillan Cancer c/o Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors.