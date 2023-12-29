The father of a 21-year-old woman from the Ballymoney area who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Aghadowey has paid tribute to his ‘princess’

Lydia Ross, 21, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, which occurred shortly after 10.15pm yesterday evening, Thursday 28th December. Credit PSNI

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that Lydia Ross, aged 21, from the Ballymoney area, was seriously injured in a collision involving a blue Peugeot 207 in the Curragh Road area, shortly after 10.15pm on Thursday (December 28). She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away from her injuries.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Lydia’s heartbroken father Paul Ross posted a photo of them both together at a Ballymena United match on Boxing Day.

He said: “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling , my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday, this was our last selfie on Boxing Day.”

Paul Ross and daughter Lydia. Credit Paul Ross X account

In one of more than 1,000 online responses, Ballymena United said: “We are very saddened to hear this @dunloy1 – from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time. You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead.”

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23.