Whether you are simply planning to take mum out on Sunday, June 16, or hoping to find him a standout gift to remember the annual celebration, here are six ideas, from the traditional to the quirky.
This is only a selection of suggestions with other organisations likely to be providing themed events, products and experiences on June 16.
1. Dinner
Restaurants across the region will be cooking up a storm this Father's Day. Corr's Corner Hotel will be serving "all-time favourites alongside our classic Sunday Lunch specials" with booking essential for the Corriander Restaurant on 02890849221. The Lady R Grill Bar is operating on a first come, first served basis. Barnaby's in Ballyrobert will be offering a 10 oz ribeye of beef special offer meal (£29.95) with a "complimentary pint of beer for every father." For more information, or to make a reservation, call 02893354151. Photo: Corr's Corner Hotel
2. Free view
With budgets tight for many people, Newtownabbey offers breath-taking coastal views, such as at Hazelbank Park. A daytrip - and not necessarily on June 16 - could be the perfect way to spend time with your dad without spending too much money. Photo: Google
3. Eur0 2024
Although Northern Ireland didn't qualify for the European Championship this year, there is still plenty of exciting football to look forward to in Germany, so why not arrange to watch a match with your dad during the tournament? The UEFA Nations League 2024/25 campaign kicks off in September and a ticket for a home tie at Windsor Park also might be a suitable gift for your father. Photo: Press Eye
4. Local artisan gifts
Traders across Ballyclare have a selection of artisan and traditional presents on offer. From hand crafted gifts at the Paper Shop, coffee beans to enjoy at home from Brown's Coffee Shop, designer brands at Ernest Hall Menswear, DIY and gardening equipment at Clare Farm Supplies and watches and male jewellery at DC Jewellers, there is plenty to choose from. Photo: Google