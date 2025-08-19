‘Serious concerns’ have been raised for pupils attending the new £56m St Ronan’s College in September a transport arrangements branded ‘chaos’.

Some pupils are expected to be taken, by bus, into Lurgan where they must wait an hour before getting their final bus home – with fears for ‘traffic chaos’.

Two Alliance representatives, Michelle Guy MLA and Cllr Claire Kemp, raised ‘serious concern’ about school transport arrangements for the new St Ronan’s College campus claiming ‘it could lead to chaos for children and families’.

Both representatives accuse the Education Authority of failing to provide additional resources to accommodate the new transport demands as a result of the school’s 1,800 pupils relocated to the brand new building at Cornakinnegar Road.

Lagan Valley MLA, Michelle Guy, said: “I am very concerned at the proposed provision of public transport to the new St Ronan’s College Campus. For example, the morning service from Moira to the new campus is now estimated to take over an hour."

She explained that some children’s homeward journey to Moira or Magheralin involves taking a bus from the school into Lurgan and waiting on another bus.

For children in areas such as Aghagallon, Aghalee and Ballinderry, the plan is they will also be bused into Lurgan where they must wait until 4pm for buses home.

“I am seriously concerned that with the large number of buses coming into Lurgan at the same time, in addition to parents opting to drive their children, the traffic will be chaos,” she said urging the EA to ‘engage meaningfully and find solutions’.

Cllr Claire Kemp said: “Current arrangement are simply unsuitable and unsustainable. Placing an unfair burden on pupils, their families, school staff and the broader community.”

“There are straightforward solutions available that would ensure the best interests of the children and the community.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The Education Authority (EA) has been engaging with Translink, the school, parents and political representatives to discuss the transport arrangements to and from the new College site in September 2025.

"All routes have been reviewed as part of ongoing work to find a solution, including adjusting existing Translink schedules.

"As these transport services are interlinked with provision to and from several other schools in the locality, significant scheduling adjustments were undertaken to best meet the competing demands on existing resources.

"This ensures that the vast majority of pupils are able to access a service and can make onward journeys as required. At this time the EA, in partnership with Translink, are unable to further adjust timings without negatively impacting the availability of journeys for other pupils and schools in the area.

"We will continue to keep all services under review, in the incoming academic year in conjunction with our partners in Translink, and where possible make further adjustment as necessary.”

The EA provides school transport following the Department of Education's established policy. It is understood additional direct services would ‘incur an additional cost’ with driver availability an issue.

A bus route established to service a large number of pupils is not comparable to a direct driving time. It is not a unique situation that pupils are required to change buses on their route to school. There is no set travel time limit or constraint for pupils travelling to school in NI.