Kilrea Women’s Institute meet for February update

Members were informed about upcoming events.

Mary Gibson then updated everyone on arrangements for this year’s Balmoral Show.

WI Member Geri O’Kane led everyone in an energetic, fun-filled armchair aerobics session.

Everyone enjoyed a chat and a cup of tea with fellow members.

The competition, a photograph of something which makes me smile, was won by Sheena Gilmore.

The meeting ended with the singing of the traditional WI tune, A Countrywoman’s Song.