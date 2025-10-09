A female paramedic, who was sexually assaulted by a 38-year-old man, was “clearly impacted” by the offence, a court has heard.

The defendant, Arturas Mackevicius, was accused of sexually assaulting the female paramedic on March 21 this year, but at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned at Craigavon Magistrates Court. Photo: National World

Mackevicius, of Portmore Street, Portadown, was told that if he hadn’t pleaded guilty then the likely outcome after a contest would have been custody.

The defendant’s barrister Ms Ciara Ennis, instructed by solicitor Mr Richard Monteith, said her client attended with a Lithuanian interpreter.

"We appreciate the time this morning. We appreciate the court ordering an interpreter. We had a very lengthy and detailed consultation with the defendant and he has indicated that he wishes to enter a plea of guilty,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I have read the papers and obviously a very significant offence. An assault on a paramedic, a sexualised assault.”

He said he would give Mackevicius “the benefit of” a pre-sentence report as he “had the sense to plead guilty to this matter”.

"Had he contested this charge the only outcome would have been custody on conviction,” he added.

The District Judge added that the Prosecution should consider a Victim Impact Statement.

"This paramedic is clearly impacted in the original statement by the offending behaviour. I think it would be important for the court to know her current views – if she wants to make a statement,” said District Judge Ranaghan.

The case was adjourned until November 19. Legal Aid was granted.