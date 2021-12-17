Festive fun for everyone in Drumbo

his was followed by festive refreshments including Bonka’s hot chocolate and donuts while everyone waited for the highlight of the evening...a visit from Santa

The man himself arrived on his tractor drawn sleigh to take up his place in a specially constructed grotto at the front of the church and distribute gifts to the children.

The organiser would like to thank everyone who attended the event including the First Minister, Paul Givan, a number of local Councillors, Bonka’s Deserts, First Old Boys Youth Band, Alderman James Baird for the use of his sleigh and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for supporting the event.