Festive fundraising success for Lisburn Sea Cadets
On Saturday December 16, senior cadets, parents and volunteers visited Tesco at Bentrim Road in Lisburn, where lots of kind people donated to help support the local unit.
Later that day, a small team advertised the units Christmas Craft Fair in the City Centre.
With the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, together with the Pipes and Drums of 2 Royal Irish, and the Northern Ireland Military Wives’ Choir in town, they had a great soundtrack to their efforts at advertising the Fair and the unit’s Open Evening, which will be held on January 11 at 7.30pm at TS Ulster at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn.
Sunday’s focus was the Christmas Craft Fair - a wide range of tables had been taken and Santa also made an appearance.
The quality of the crafts was simply outstanding and many a Christmas present or decoration was purchased.
Between both events, over £1000 was raised and the unit’s leader, John McCullagh said: “Lisburn Sea Cadets would like to thank Tesco’s, our crafters and all those who donated or visited the craft fair - the money raised will help us deliver the Cadet Experience for Lisburn’s young people.”
Lisburn Sea Cadets normally parade on Thursdays from 7pm to 9.30pm in the Bridge Community Centre.
Everyone is invited to attend an Open Night in the Community Centre on January 11 at 7.30pm.
Check out the unit’s social media pages for further information.