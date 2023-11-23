Festive season highlight as children from Down's and Proud perform at the Christmas Singing Showcase in Lurgan, Co Armagh
Everyone is invited to the event which this year will take place on Sunday December 10 at St Peter’s Chapel at 3pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the adjoining parish hall.
Eagerly anticipated, this event attracts a great audience each year as the children showcase their wonderful talents to family, friends and the wider community.
Down's & Proud is a charity which was set up in 2007 to help children with Down's syndrome and their families. The group have weekly speech clubs for our members, dance clubs, cycle clubs and lots of fun days throughout the year.
The group also act as a support network by giving advice to each other on all things throughout the children's stages in life, especially in education.