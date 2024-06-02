Fiachra Ó Faoláin: young man who died in Co Tyrone lake tragedy was nephew of Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 11:41 BST
The family of a young man whose body has been recovered from a lake in Co Tyrone have described him as “a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him”.

Fiachra Ó Faoláin is understood to have entered the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy on Saturday night.

Police, Fire Service crews and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for him.

A body was recovered on Sunday.

Fiachra Ó Faoláin.

A statement was issued on behalf of the Ó Faoláin family on Sunday afternoon by Sinn Fein MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Colm Gildernew.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra Ó Faoláin after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra’s mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisín, Méabh, Dáithí and Dualtách and the wider Ó Faoláin and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.

"Fiachra was a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.

"On behalf of Fiachra’s family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support.

"As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time.”

The family statement said wake and funeral arrangements will follow.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police will make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

