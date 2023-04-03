Nearly 3,000 homes and businesses around Cookstown are to become connectable to gigabit capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure is being rolled out by Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

Fibrus went live in Cookstown last summer and has now extended its broadband infrastructure to the surrounding area, taking in villages such as Moneymore, Ballinderry, Coagh, and Killucan.

The company has set out to transform broadband infrastructure here and in the north of England, having already extended its network to over 250,000 premises across both areas.

Keith Buchanan, MLA, Cllr Anne Forde, Colin Hutchinson, Fibrus, Cllr Sean Clarke, Michelle O’Neill, MLA.

Explaining what this means for the people living and working in the area, Colin Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer at Fibrus, said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in areas such as Moneymore, Ballinderry and Coagh. For too long, regions across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Mr Hutchinson explained that the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic and continues to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in digital darkness.

He said: “Many people are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model. Accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without saying that we all enjoy watching our favourite films

and shows on streaming platforms. That’s why access to high-speed reliable broadband has become like any other utility for modern homes and businesses – it’s as essential as electricity and heating.

“The arrival of full fibre broadband in rural areas will revolutionise the way families and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. We are delighted to see more and more rural communities getting connected to our

new transformative network.”

He concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

