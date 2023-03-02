Fifteen Mid Ulster community organisations receive over £1m in lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £1million funding to 15 community organisations in Mid Ulster.

The grants are part of an announcement of £7.2million from The National Lottery Community Fund to 153 groups.

The National Lottery funding is being used to support people during these challenging times, including bringing people together, providing mental health support and helping people struggling with the rising cost of living.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Mums at Work Network in Magherafelt who are using a £9,900 grant to support women who have been impacted by the pandemic and the rising cost of living.

Pictured are those who attended a Mums at Work Network get together in Irvinestown. The Mums at Work Network has received a £9,900 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support women who have been impacted by the pandemic and the rising cost of living.

Sinead Norton, Director at Mums at Work Network said: “We are over the moon to receive our first grant from The National Lottery Community Fund that will help support over 5,000 working mums.

“The pandemic led to unexpected changes to income and personal circumstances for many mums and challenges are now being made worse by increases in cost of living such as childcare. Through helping women make connections and training, this project will provide women with support and opportunities to be multi-skilled, stabilise their career and get the best from work and their career, around the most important thing, their family life.

“We are so enthusiastic to bring support to local areas and are planning get togethers across Northern Ireland, to give working mums an opportunity to get out of the house for fun and friendship, meet others facing the same challenges, and know they are not alone.”

Coalisland and District Community Food bank was awarded a £290,582 grant to expand their food provision, support services and community hub. Over five years the project will provide resources to help volunteers cope with the rising demand for food support.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including: First Steps Women’s Centre in Dungannon. They are using a £482,337 grant to run training courses for women to improve their mental health and resilience. Over five years the project will run money saving courses, English language classes, wellbeing activities, counselling sessions and Train the Trainer courses to help the women to share their learning. The project will provide transport and childcare to help break down barriers for women to attend the project.

Sean O’Leary Newbridge has also received a £10,000 grant to create a community hub in their Gaelic athletic club. This will provide a space to bring vulnerable residents together to reduce isolation. Activities will include a youth club, luncheon club for older people, leadership programmes and an art club.

The OpenDoor Complex in Bellaghy is using a £9,900 grant to create a garden and nature area for the community to take part in gardening classes and looking after bees. The project will bring people together to take pride in a shared space and learn new skills.

Ogras Youth Club in Coalisland will receive a £10,000 grant expand their Saturday club for young people with additional needs to meet increased demand.