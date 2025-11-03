Campaigners have issued an urgent call for reform of neurology services after it was revealed that almost 20,000 people in Northern Ireland are waiting for a first-time neurology appointment.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Neurological Charities Alliance (niNCA) delivered a stark message at Stormont to launch their #FightForNeuro campaign on Monday, November 3.

Among the figures highlighted was the median wait for a first-time neurology appointment, which is currently 71.1 weeks.

Meanwhile, at least 1 in 20 patients have been waiting over five years (260.9 weeks).

Tom Hunter pictured with Philippa Donnelly, interim Chair of MS Society Northern Ireland Council. Photo: MS Society

Some 40,000 people in Northern Ireland are currently living with a long-term neurological condition.

That includes Tom Hunter from Islandmagee, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS) and volunteers with the MS Society. “Living with a neurological condition is hard enough without having to fight for the care and support you need,” he said.

“Although I’m fortunate to have a fantastic neurology consultant, he has an overwhelming workload. Too often I have felt abandoned by a system that doesn’t understand my daily struggles - and I am not alone. What we need are clear condition specific pathways, better communication, and access to specialists. These changes would not only give us better outcomes, but dignity and hope.”

Since the Department of Health launched its Regional Review of Neurology Services in 2018, standards have declined and waiting lists have grown, according to niNCA.

Tom Hunter. Photo: MS Society

New evidence gathered by niNCA from 270 patients and carers reveals the scale of the crisis, with 76 percent having experienced delays in accessing services; 74 percent saying delays harmed their physical health; 77 percent reporting a negative impact on their mental health; 57 percent having struggled to access support in the last 12 months, and 50 percent saying they felt unsupported after diagnosis.

Sarah McCully Russell, Chair of niNCA, added: “Our findings should serve as a wake-up call to the Health Minister, his review team and commissioners. This evidence demonstrates the urgent need for investment and reform.

"Condition-specific pathways, improved access to specialists, and consistent communication are not optional - they are essential. Patients and the workforce cannot wait any longer for change.

“The message is clear: neurology services are broken, and both patients and staff are being harmed by a system stretched beyond its limits.

“Every cancelled appointment, every year-long wait, and every unanswered phone call takes a toll on real people with real lives. Without immediate action, more people will suffer needlessly. Reform cannot wait.”

Campaigners are urging the Health Minister to act now and prioritise funding for neurology services in order to fix what they have called a “failing system” and ensure safe, timely, and compassionate care for the tens of thousands who depend on it.

niNCA is a membership organisation that provides a voice for people who are living with a neurological condition in Northern Ireland.

It is made up of 21 organisations who work together to ensure that every person affected by a neurological condition can access the right treatment, care and support at the right time.

