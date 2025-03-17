Figures for all 15 MOT centres as Driver and Vehicle Agency reports highest number of February tests
In February, the DVA conducted 85,929 (84.4%) full tests and 15,854 (15.6%) retests.
This is an increase of 3,538 (3.6%) vehicle tests compared with the total number conducted in the same month last year and represents the highest number of vehicle tests conducted in a February period since the series began.
For this financial year to date 2024/25 (April to February), DVA delivered 1,058,543 vehicle tests, 905,946 (85.6%) full tests and 152,597 (14.4%) retests respectively.
It received 79,915 applications for a full vehicle test during February 2025, relative to 91,980 for the same month in 2024.
The agency conducted 5,383 practical driver tests in February 2025, 3.2% (167) higher relative to the same month in 2024 (5,216).
From April to February 2024/25, DVA delivered 63,256 driver tests, compared to 57,941 for the same period in 2023/24, an increase of 9.2% (5,315) so far this year.
In February, 5,752 applications were received for a driving test, 51 fewer than for the same month in 2024 (5,803).
Equivalent Figure
In February 2025 the DVA delivered 7,432 driver theory tests, 6.0% (477) below the equivalent figure for the same month the previous year (7,909).
Year to date, April to February 2024/25, the DVA conducted 82,123 theory tests, compared with and slightly above the 81,752 conducted in the same period the previous year 2023/24.
Furthermore, 8,924 applications were received for a driver theory test during February 2025, 460 less than for the same month in 2024 (9,384).
The February break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:
- Armagh: 4,210 and 127;
- Ballymena: 6,205 and 352;
- Belfast (Balmoral): 8,086 and 683;
- Coleraine: 5,785 and 342;
- Cookstown: 5,770 and 416;
- Craigavon: 5,073 and 416;
- Downpatrick: 3,229 and 158;
- Enniskillen: 3,645 and 134;
- Larne: 3,614 and 433;
- Lisburn: 6,373 and 292;
- Londonderry (Newbuildings): 8,046 and 93;
- Mallusk: 6,164 and 39;
- Newry: 5,677 and 200;
- Newtownards: 10,746 and 424;
- Omagh: 3306 and 240.
Over the month of February, a total of 389 driver tests were also conducted at Londonderry (Altnagelvin); 481 at Hydebank, and 6 at Belfast (Dill Road).