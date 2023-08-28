Final call for entries to Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards
National World Events host eight established apprenticeship awards across the UK and are proud to now be bringing these awards to Northern Ireland in 2023.
The inaugural awards will recognise apprentices, the education providers and employers that are flying the flag for apprenticeships across 14 category awards.
Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that supports the apprentice.
Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.
To enter go to www.niapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
There are 14 categories available for entry:
- SME Apprentice Employer of the Year
- Large Business Apprentice Employer
- Diversity and Inclusion Programme
- Training Provider/Programme of the Year
- Mentor of the Year
- Level 2 Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
- Level 3 Advanced Apprentice of the Year
- Higher Apprentice of the Year
- Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
- Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
- Admin & Support Apprentice of the Year
- Construction Apprentice of the Year
- Degree Apprentice of the Year
- Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
The NI Apprenticeship Awards night on September 20 in The Malone Hotel, Belfast will celebrating the rich network of apprenticeship programmes across the region.
Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival from 6.30pm, a three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves.
Thanks to sponsors Open College Network NI; Apex Housing Association with ‘Housing For All’; Ulster University and Royal Air Force Regular & Reserve for their support.