Time is running out to enter the inaugural Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards which celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships.

The new NI Apprenticeship Awards celebrate and highlight the incredible work of apprentices, employers and training providers Picture: National World

National World Events host eight established apprenticeship awards across the UK and are proud to now be bringing these awards to Northern Ireland in 2023.

The inaugural awards will recognise apprentices, the education providers and employers that are flying the flag for apprenticeships across 14 category awards.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that supports the apprentice.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

To enter go to www.niapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

There are 14 categories available for entry:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Level 2 Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Level 3 Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Admin & Support Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

The NI Apprenticeship Awards night on September 20 in The Malone Hotel, Belfast will celebrating the rich network of apprenticeship programmes across the region.

Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival from 6.30pm, a three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves.