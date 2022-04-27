Final call for names of local WW2 ‘Fallen’

Back in 1955, Major-General Sir Allan Adair, Bart, unveiled Ballymena Borough and Rural District War Memorial with 110 military personnel inscribed on the memorial.

Similar to that completed for the missing names from the WW1 memorials across the borough, Council commissioned professional researchers History Hub Ulster and WW1 Research Ireland to determine if there had been any omissions from the Second World War Memorial with a public call being made last October. As it stands 40 names of the Fallen who were either born or resided in Ballymena district are eligible to be added to the existing memorial but before names are added and in order to be as comprehensive as possible, Mayor William McCaughey is asking the public once again to come forward with any other potential names. He said: “We want to ensure, as best we can, that all local men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice are remembered alongside those names already honoured.”

The eligibility criteria that Council has agreed to apply is that, primarily, the proposed person must be either born or had residency within the former Ballymena Urban and Rural District boundaries before enlistment. They must also have died in action or from wounds received within the time period September 3, 1939, to December 31, 1947. These are the official dates of the Second World War set by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Memorial Park, Ballymena.

To receive a proposal form and a copy of the existing missing names list email: braidmuseum@midandeastantrim.gov.uk