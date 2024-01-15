The Department of Education and Education Authority are making a final call to encourage applications for the role of school governor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A joint campaign was launched in November 2023 with applications being received from all across Northern Ireland. Further interest and applications are being sought to help support the education of children and young people in the local community.

School governors play an important role in the management of a school, alongside the principal and school staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “Becoming a school governor is a fantastic opportunity to promote the education of children and young people and contribute to your local community. Posts are available in controlled and maintained schools across Northern ireland and I would encourage anyone with an interest to apply.

Applications are now welcome from people interested in becoming school governors. Picture: Department of Education

“You do not need to be an educational expert or be a parent to serve as a governor. You will need to have the desire to ensure children get the best possible education and bring qualities such as enthusiasm, commitment and the ability to work in a team.

“We are looking for volunteers throughout the country to become school governors and make a positive difference in the lives of our young people in local schools.”

Sara Long, Chief Executive of the Education Authority said: “School governors play a vital role in the successful management of schools. Working together with school leaders, they set the vision, ethos and strategic direction of the school. “They can bring experience from other walks of life and make an important contribution using qualities such as empathy and good judgement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Governors focus on making a genuine difference to the outcomes of children and young people in their schools.”

Successful applicants will be expected to take up the post for a four-year term of office from 2024 - 2028.

The Department and the Education Authority encourages applications from all sections of the community and previous experience, or formal qualifications are not required. Anyone aged 18 or over can volunteer to become a school governor.