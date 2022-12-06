Final whistle blown for former referee and Northern Ireland football legend John Brown

Most people who knew John Brown would also speak of football in the same breath, he was so synonymous with the game.

Portadown's John Brown with his Long Service Medal presented by the Irish Football Association.

From referee to manager to administrator, John was known the length and breadth of the country for his passion for NI football.

Samuel John Brown (everyone knew him as John) was born on November 3, 1939, the son of Thomas (Tom) and Eleanor (Ellie) Brown in Broomhedge near Moira. He had two brothers and a sister, Harold, Bertie and Sheila. Harold and Bertie have since died in 1995 and 2019 respectively. The family later moved to The Green, in Lisburn in 1951.

John first went to Broomhedge Primary School followed by Brownlee PS where he had to walk his wee sister Sheila to school with him. He then went to Lisburn Technical College followed by an apprenticeship at Shorts Brothers. He also had a part time job in Issac Collins’ Chippy at the top of the Tonagh estate.

John Brown from Portadown with boxing champion Frank Bruno on the golf course.

John trained as a draftsman and civil engineer. He worked in a variety of jobs throughout his life, including the Tilly Lamp Co, Glass Fabrics, Dungannon, Craigavon Commission, Traffic Management in DOE Roads Service including Belfast and then to Marlborough House in Craigavon until his retirement following a stroke in 1994.

Most people will know John Brown for his passion for football. His daughter Janet revealed: “I have been told that when he had his head in his school books there often was a football magazine instead.”

John met his wife Gladys Robinson at a dance in the Savoy in Portadown. They married in St Mark’s Church, Portadown in October, 1964 and St Mark’s BB did Guard of Honour as Gladys was a BB leader. Gladys, who was PA/secretary and prior to her death had worked in SRC Portadown and Banbridge, and John had a long and happy marriage. They had two children Janet and Gary and four grandchildren Alys (23) and Sara (18) Charlie(16) and Lucy (12). Gladys sadly died very suddenly from a heart attack in February 1996 aged just 53 and six months before Janet was due to get married.

Janet said: “It was a shock for us all and Dad found it especially difficult losing mum. If it wasn't for his good friends and all his other football and sporting interests he would have been lost.”

John Brown taking care of business at Portadown Golf Club.

It was in the 1960s that John was spotted as a great administrator. He had been managing the Lisnagarvey Strollers when these rare talents were recognised and he was appointed to the Lisburn League – a post he remained in until 1966. When he moved to Portadown he took up refereeing and was elected as Secretary of the Referees Association.

He was a great friend of Jim Boyce (retired Irish Football Association and FIFA) and he was lucky enough to have travelled all over the world with the Northern Ireland youth teams. He was in Spain with the Green and White Army (GAWA) when Billy Bingham was in charge during that never to be forgotten World Cup series. He took part in all the NI Supporters Club (NISC) events and dinners through the years. He was secretary in Portadown FC and later Vice President of Dungannon Swifts.

John joined the Mid Ulster Football League (MUFA) in 1977 taking on the role of Secretary. He was elected Secretary of the MUFA in 1978 until 1990 when he became Treasurer and kept a tight rein on the purse strings until 1999. The year 1978 was a very significant year for John as a football legislator. The MUFA returned John as one of their representatives to the Irish Football Association (IFA) John fulfilled many roles on various committees on the IFA (too many to mention but he was so proud and honoured to serve on the IFA for 35 years (1978-2013).

John continued to sit on the MUFA until he retired in 2015. In his latter years he represented Dungannon Swifts in the Association. On John’s retirement from the IFA he was made a life member of the Association as he was for his service after 38 years to the MUFA.

John Brown with his long service medal presented by the IFA.

John had his first hip operation at age of 49 - must have been all the refereeing! It lasted 20 years. He had that one replaced and his other hip replaced as well. In his later years his mobility gradually deteriorated but he took up other sports. He was a member of The Blackers Society and NISC at Portadown Golf Club. He tried indoor bowls for a while and Bridge. It was said he was absolutely terrible at Bridge but he didn’t care as he was there for the craic and to socialise. Latterly he regularly headed to Edenvilla Park with his good friend Eddie Patterson for a ‘walk’ although it tended to be more a chat with passers by despite Eddie's best efforts. When he could no longer play golf he was always called by the Captain every year to do starter for various competitions at Portadown Golf Club. He would sit out in his wee hut and love the banter from all the guys before teeing off and keeping them all in check.

Janet recalls that no matter where in the world they went on family holidays, someone would know her father, whether it be Portugal, Majorca, Cyprus or Ibiza.

John Brown was a real character with a really good sense of humour. He loved being out and about socialising at the golf club or football dinners or competitions. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help out. He was always early for things but also always in a rush to get to the next thing!

John was particularly close with his granddaughter Alys who regularly visited him with her mum. Alys has a rare autoimmune disorder called Dancing Eye Syndrome and is autistic and she would have called with her mum to help her grandfather with things. John would have picked up the grandchildren from school when they were younger. Alys used to love it when he would take her out to the golf club to meet up with ‘the boys’ – all his friends over 70 years old! She loved getting out there to chat with them and was treated to a packet of crisps and a coke.

John was well known in the soccer circuit and met many celebrity or famous footballers through the years but he would never boast about it and he would have just treated them like any other regular person.

During the last four months of his life John lived in Hockley Nursing Home and was well-liked by all staff particularly because of his great wit!

John Brown died on November 19th peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Late of Clanbrassil Drive in Portadown, his funeral was a very bespoke and personal service. The amount of people who attended and standing outside was testament to the high regard in which he was held by family, friends and colleagues.