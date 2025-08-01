The financial impact of an arson attack on Larne Leisure Centre which resulted in temporary closure of the facility will “only become clear once all claim processes have been exhausted”, Mid and East Antrim councillors have been told.

The premises at Tower Road was set alight while some people were still inside the building on Wednesday, June 11. A phased return of services is taking place.

A report presented to the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Tuesday evening, said: “In January, it was projected that the implementation of development proposals could increase pool-related income by four per cent annually.

“The recent events at Larne Leisure Centre will impact the income projections for year two but the extent will only become clear once all claim processes have been exhausted.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford with Larne Leisure Centre lifeguard, Daniel McWilliams, also a part-time firefighter who was on duty the night of the fire and attended when the NI Fire and Rescue Service was called out. Photo provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The report on the development of the council’s water-based leisure activities programme, MEAqua Academy, indicated income from council-owned leisure centre swimming pools during 2024/25 was £327, 274, an increase from £274,927, during the previous financial year.

Swimming lessons in the borough’s three leisure centres, Larne, The Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena brought in almost £0.5m, an increase from £417, 314 during 2023/24.

Councillors were also informed the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland carried out a pools inspection which included a visit to The Amphitheatre.

The report stated: “There were no major concerns raised and one issue highlighted, regarding pool glare, has been addressed. New energy-efficient lighting has been introduced in the pool hall areas.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor Jackson Minford meets the management team at Larne Leisure Centre (L-R) David Taylor, duty manager; Kevin Thomas, centre manager and William Glover, duty manager. Photo provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Refurbishment works to the pool and group wet changing facilities in Larne Leisure Centre have been completed. Fourteen staff members in the borough have been trained to deliver water polo as part of the schools’ programme.

A ‘Little Stars’ disability class has been introduced at Seven Towers Leisure Centre which means that all three leisure centres in the borough provide this inclusive programme. The report also noted an extension to “tot and toddler” provision with 360 lessons delivered.

There were 2,072 participants in the MEAqua Swim Academy with 12,150 lessons delivered. during 2024/25. The report also stated that 5,500 children took part in school swimming lessons with pupils from 67 schools involved.

Larne Leisure Centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford praised staff for their dedication during a recent visit to Larne Leisure Centre.

In a statement issued on Friday (August 1) he said: “The resilience and passion of the team at Larne Leisure centre must be commended as they work to reopen all areas of the facility as quickly as possible - seeking alternative locations for our summer schemes to ensure the impact on our young people is minimal.

“It is with thanks to Larne Grammar School that we have been able to facilitate around 70 kids each week in our summer scheme which has proven to be a great success. The Disability Camp in Market Yard along with the Multi-Sports camp taking place in Sandy Bay, both in August still have spaces available.

“Within the centre, a temporary reception area has been installed, the pools are fully operational with swimming lessons ongoing and Larne Swim Club continues to meet regularly. The popular Prom Café has reopened and I would encourage you to call I for a coffee to support them.

“The team is working through each area to carefully clean and repair any damage for reopening, with work ongoing in the gym area at present. We will keep everyone up to date as work progresses and thank you all for your continued support.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter