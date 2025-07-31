Finding hope in heartbreak as Sarah raises funds to help grieving parents

Seeking solace in running after the loss of her baby, Poppy, who was born on April 2, 2025, Sarah McGourty laced up to pound the course of the Comber 10k in June to raise funds for the Ulster Hospital’s Forget Me Not Focus Group.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah shared how she wanted to take on the challenge as a way of saying thank you to the Bereavement Midwifery Team at the hospital for the exceptional care and gentle compassion she received both before and after the devastating loss of Poppy.

Sarah explained that she was in her second trimester of pregnancy with Poppy when it was discovered that her baby girl no longer had a heartbeat during a scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After losing Poppy, I felt a deep need to give something back to the Bereavement Midwives who supported me so compassionately during such a painful time,” said Sarah.

Sarah McGourty, pictured with Bereavement Midwife, Jacqueline Dorrian, raised money for the Ulster Hospital's Forget Me Not group by running the Comber 10K. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"That is what inspired me to start running again and to sign up for the Comber 10k as a way to begin raising funds.

“Running became a much-needed outlet, giving me space to process our loss.

"I completed all my training runs at Billy Neill Country Park, where the Forget Me Not trees are planted in memory of precious babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Passing those beautiful trees during each run gave me the strength to keep going.”

The Forget Me Not Group in the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit brings together parents who have experienced the death of a child or baby and provides support and connection to families throughout the year.

Sarah continued: “I spent four days in the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit and during that time Susan Stitt, one of the Bereavement Midwives, gave me incredible support.

"She spent time with me before Poppy was born, helping me prepare for the difficult days ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her kindness and the time she gave meant so much, and it truly helped me face what was to come.”

Sarah added that she did not know what she would have done without the support of her husband, Gerard and the Midwifery staff at the Ulster Hospital.

“Bereavement Midwife, Jacqueline Dorrian, was with me the day after Poppy was born,” Sarah explained.

"She sat with me and helped me process the whole experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both Susan and Jacqueline were such a great support for me, they are angels on earth, so selfless and experienced.”

Through Sarah’s fundraising efforts, £900 was raised for the Forget Me Not Focus Group, which will go towards the purchase of a ‘cuddle cot’ for families who will also be affected by baby loss.

“I have now also joined the Forget Me Not group,” Sarah added. “The support I received meant so much to me and my family.”

South Eastern Trust, Bereavement Midwife, Jacqueline Dorrian commented: “We are so thankful to Sarah for thinking of us and others in her grief.

"It was an honour and a privilege for me to spend time with Sarah after the birth of Poppy and we really appreciate her and her family’s very generous and kind donation.”