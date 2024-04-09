Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donna Dempsey’s cat T’Challa went missing from her Finvoy home on December 6, 2023. Donna explained: “We searched everywhere. It is like she just vanished. We made up posters, posted on my social media and then contacted Lost Paws NI. They were so helpful putting up regular posts on their page trying to get T'Challa’s information out there.

“Christmas came and went and we went into a New Year without her. Lost Paws NI were always there asking if any information had come to light and always posting on their page. A real source of strength as we were devastated.”

So Donna, who runs her own business DD’s Divine Nails and every year chooses a charity to support, decided to thank Lost Paws NI by organising an Easter fundraiser for them.

Finvoy Donna Dempsey presents Kathryn from Lost Paws NI with a cheque for £500. Credit Donma Dempsey.

“I did an Easter raffle and I have to say, I have the most generous clients. We managed to raise £500 for this wonderful charity and this was raised in T'Challas name.

"I also have to mention Karen from Stress Knot, Tobermore, and Margaret from A Stitch in Time, Ballymoney, for their generous vouchers they donated towards the raffle.”