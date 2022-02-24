Fiona elected joint president of NIVA and BVA NI

Fiona McFarland is the Account Manager for Ireland North with IMV Imaging, where she provides advice, education, training and resources in diagnostic imaging to veterinary clinics and customers in the agricultural industry. Fiona has been an active council member of NIVA since 2014 including holding the role of Press Officer, has sat on BVA’s Members Services group and BVA Policy Committee and is a past President of the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS).

During a recent joint annual general meeting, which was held virtually, Fiona succeeded Mark Little as President of BVA Northern Ireland Branch and was also elected as the incoming 2022 President for NIVA.

On becoming President, Fiona said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and honour to accept the joint position of President of NIVA and BVA NI Branch. I’ve been involved with both organisations for some years and am very grateful to have been able to learn from those who have been in this position in the past. I’ve benefited from both organisations throughout my career and it’s a privilege to be able to give something back to our members and the profession.

Outgoing President Mark Little and new NI Branch President Fiona McFarland

“My main aim for the year ahead is to steer our associations into the new normal we are faced with whilst continuing to navigate the pandemic.

“My theme for the year will be sustainability: both that of the profession and workforce, but also how vets play a pivotal role in sustainable agriculture.”