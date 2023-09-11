Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation following a deliberate fire at a block of flats in Craigavon on Sunday evening.

Police say they are treating the “reckless act” as arson with intent to endanger life and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Aldervale area shortly before 10.50pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance at the scene, and in the process of evacuating residents.

Aldervale flats in Craigavon. Picture: Google.

"A number of people were offered temporary accommodation for the evening, three of whom also attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"At this time it is believed that the fire was started deliberately in the ground floor hallway. Enquiries to establish the extent of the damage caused as a result are underway.

"We’re extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control.

"Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and an investigation to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, is underway.

"I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.