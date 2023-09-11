Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Fire at Aldervale flats in Craigavon being treated as arson with intent to endanger life

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation following a deliberate fire at a block of flats in Craigavon on Sunday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police say they are treating the “reckless act” as arson with intent to endanger life and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Aldervale area shortly before 10.50pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance at the scene, and in the process of evacuating residents.

Most Popular
Aldervale flats in Craigavon. Picture: Google.Aldervale flats in Craigavon. Picture: Google.
Aldervale flats in Craigavon. Picture: Google.

"A number of people were offered temporary accommodation for the evening, three of whom also attended hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"At this time it is believed that the fire was started deliberately in the ground floor hallway. Enquiries to establish the extent of the damage caused as a result are underway.

"We’re extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers, and for the swift response from the Fire Service in bringing the situation under control.

"Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and an investigation to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, is underway.

"I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1906 of 10/09/23.”