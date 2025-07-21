Fire Lurgan: Part of road leading to Lurgan Park closed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council due to unsafe building
Early on Saturday morning numerous fire appliances and two water tankers were tasked to the Windsor Avenue area of Lurgan as firefighters spent around 4 hours battling a huge blaze at an iconic building.
Residents were evacuated from their homes for a number of hours as the emergency services dealt with the situation however the road since opened.
An assessment has been made and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has deemed it necessary to close a small part of Windsor Avenue to traffic while arrangements are made to make the building safe.
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “A small section of road at the top of Windsor Avenue (Nos. 16 to 18) in Lurgan is temporarily closed after a serious fire at the weekend caused significant damage to a derelict residential property in the area.
"The public are advised that the road and footpaths close to the damaged property are currently closed in both directions while arrangements are put in place to make the building and surrounding area safe.
"Local businesses with premises in this part of the town centre remain open and continue to operate as normal - thank you for your continued support.
"Visitors to Lurgan Park are advised to access the park via Castle Lane.
"We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”
New Haven Cafe reassured customers their building was unaffected by the blaze. “New Haven was luckily unaffected by the fire in the adjoining building. We are very grateful to the fire crews who worked through the night protecting us and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”
This is the third time a road in Lurgan has had to be closed in recent years due to an unsafe building. Last year as work was being carried out to the Irish National Foresters in North Street, the street was closed for months after part of a chimney collapsed. Earlier this year, as work was being carried out in William Street on a building, part of the road was also closed after a digger was brought in to support an unstable structure.
