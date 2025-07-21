After a major fire the main road to Lurgan Park has been temporarily closed while ‘arrangements are made to make the building safe’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early on Saturday morning numerous fire appliances and two water tankers were tasked to the Windsor Avenue area of Lurgan as firefighters spent around 4 hours battling a huge blaze at an iconic building.

-

Part of Windsor Avenue, Lurgan, Co Armagh is closed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council as arrangements are made to make a building, which was badly damaged by fire, safe to the public. Businesses in the area remain open and access to Lurgan Park can be made via Castle Lane.

-

Residents were evacuated from their homes for a number of hours as the emergency services dealt with the situation however the road since opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assessment has been made and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has deemed it necessary to close a small part of Windsor Avenue to traffic while arrangements are made to make the building safe.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “A small section of road at the top of Windsor Avenue (Nos. 16 to 18) in Lurgan is temporarily closed after a serious fire at the weekend caused significant damage to a derelict residential property in the area.

"The public are advised that the road and footpaths close to the damaged property are currently closed in both directions while arrangements are put in place to make the building and surrounding area safe.

"Local businesses with premises in this part of the town centre remain open and continue to operate as normal - thank you for your continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Visitors to Lurgan Park are advised to access the park via Castle Lane.

"We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”

New Haven Cafe reassured customers their building was unaffected by the blaze. “New Haven was luckily unaffected by the fire in the adjoining building. We are very grateful to the fire crews who worked through the night protecting us and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”

This is the third time a road in Lurgan has had to be closed in recent years due to an unsafe building. Last year as work was being carried out to the Irish National Foresters in North Street, the street was closed for months after part of a chimney collapsed. Earlier this year, as work was being carried out in William Street on a building, part of the road was also closed after a digger was brought in to support an unstable structure.