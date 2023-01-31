The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said it is engaging with the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), National Joint Council, Department of Health and other key stakeholders after firefighters across the province voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over pay.

In the ballot, which opened on December 5 2022 and closed yesterday (January 30), 94 per cent of NIFRS personnel voted yes on a 68 per cent turnout.

A spokesperson for the FBU explained: “In the hope of averting strike action, the union has given the government and employers 10 days to come forward with an improved offer which could be put to a vote of members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If they go ahead, the strikes would be the first nation-wide fire strike over pay since 2003. FBU members rejected a below-inflation 5 per cent pay offer in November last year.”

A total of 94 per cent of NIFRS personnel voted in favour of taking industrial action following a 68 per cent turnout. (Image NIFRS).

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "Firefighters in Northern Ireland have spoken.

"This is an overwhelming vote for strike action by Northern Ireland’s firefighters against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff.

"The severity of the situation has been highlighted in recent days, with reports that troops will be drafted into Northern Ireland during the dispute.

"As a union, we remain open to dialogue with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. We still hope we can avoid a strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our members risk their health and safety, and sometimes their lives, round the clock to keep people safe and serve their communities. However, with inflation and energy bills rocketing, they are now increasingly struggling to pay the bills or to afford the basics.

"We’ve delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action."

Stressing the NIFRS is keen to “resolve” the issue, Interim Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Andy Hearn said: “I fully respect and recognise the outcome of the ballot. I wholly support a pay increase for our firefighters and absolutely recognise the right of firefighters to participate in peaceful strike action.

“This is a national issue which we are closely monitoring. We will continue to engage with the FBU, National Joint Council, Department of Health and other key stakeholders.

“As an organisation we have a legal responsibility to prepare for strike action and a legal responsibility to deliver our statutory duty. In terms of contingency planning, discussions are ongoing with the FBU to reach clarity about the special arrangements they are prepared to agree for NIFRS which would enable Firefighters to respond to certain categories of high risk calls, should a strike go ahead.

“We recognise that the outcome of this ballot may cause concern or feelings of uncertainty amongst the community that we serve. I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to resolve this national issue. We will know more about what this ballot means for us as a service in the coming days and weeks and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement