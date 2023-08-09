Register
Fire station hosts 'brave the shave' in aid of Carrickfergus boy Ollie

Carrickfergus Fire Station has hosted a 'brave the shave' event in aid of a local schoolboy who is going through treatment for leukaemia.
By Helena McManus
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

The venture is the latest in a series of local efforts dubbed ‘Ollie’s Army’, organised in support of the family of Ollie Willis.

The six-year-old is currently being treated at the Royal Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), a rare form of the blood cancer.

‘Brave the shave’ took place on Saturday, August 5 at Carrickfergus Fire Station, with the help of Tanya, Samantha and Dylan from Butlers’ Barber Shop in the town.

‘Brave the shave’ took place on Saturday, August 5 at Carrickfergus Fire Station, with the help of staff rom Butlers’ Barbers in the town. Photo: Jeanna Robb‘Brave the shave’ took place on Saturday, August 5 at Carrickfergus Fire Station, with the help of staff rom Butlers’ Barbers in the town. Photo: Jeanna Robb
‘Brave the shave’ took place on Saturday, August 5 at Carrickfergus Fire Station, with the help of staff rom Butlers’ Barbers in the town. Photo: Jeanna Robb

While funds raised from the event are still being totalled, it is understood that Ollie’s dad, Justin Willis intends to donate to Angel Wishes, a charity which supports children throughout Northern Ireland with cancer-related conditions.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station will also be taking on a 10k run in support of Ollie later this month.

The four-strong team will tackle the ‘Storming the Castle’ road race - all while wearing their fire kit.

Carrickfergus firefighters 'brave the shave' for Ollie, with Butlers' Barbers staff member Dylan also joining in. Photos: Jeanna RobbCarrickfergus firefighters 'brave the shave' for Ollie, with Butlers' Barbers staff member Dylan also joining in. Photos: Jeanna Robb
Carrickfergus firefighters 'brave the shave' for Ollie, with Butlers' Barbers staff member Dylan also joining in. Photos: Jeanna Robb

The group, which includes Jeanna Robb, Andy Doey, Gary Scott and Cheryl Brownlee are currently training hard for the race.

Cheryl said: "We all felt it was important to do something to help Ollie and his family, and wanted to do something challenging to help raise as much money as possible to help make this difficult time a little bit easier."

Storming the Castle will take place on Sunday, August 20.

To donate towards the team's fundraising efforts, visit the ‘Ollie’s Army’ page on GoFundMe.

