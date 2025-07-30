Walk for Darren will take place on Friday August 1 staring early in Lurgan, Co Armagh, travelling via the tow path to Gilford and Scarva towards Newry. There will be a meeting point at Kilbroney car park at 7pm so other friends and family can join Ryan McCann on a hike up the Mournes.

After losing his step-brother and friend Darren Marshall (28) to mental health and addiction, a Co Armagh firefighter plans to walk for 24 hours from Lurgan to help raise money for PIPS Suicide Prevention.

Darren, who died tragically in June, was described as a lovely man who ‘made everyone feel special, who turned strangers into friends’ and he never left those close to him without saying ‘I love you’.

Ryan McCann is to walk from Lurgan to the Mournes in memory of his friend Darren Marshall and to raise vital funds for PIPS Suicide Prevention.

Ryan McCann, who works for the NIFRS, was very close to Darren and has decided to help the charity PIPS Suicide Prevention in a bid to help others going through a similar crisis to the Lurgan man.

Ryan explained that Darren had been in a very bad car crash several years ago and it left him with very serious injuries. Nevertheless Ryan, who had an amazing signing voice, had planned to set up a band with Ryan.

Ryan said: “After losing Darren to mental health and addiction and feeling the emptiness it leaves behind the least I can do is help prevent this happening to another family as best I can.

"Darren was full of love and laughter and lit up every room but mental health can affect anyone at anytime.

"PIPs is a mental health and suicide prevention charity here in Northern Ireland who support people in crisis, offering free counselling and provide hope when it feels like there is none.”

Ryan plans to walk as far as he can in 24 hours on Friday August 1 to raise money for the charity. He is starting in the early hours of the morning, leaving his home in Lurgan to walk along the towpath through Gilford and Scarva towards Newry eventually hitting a meeting point at Kilbroney Forest where other friends and family will be joining him at around 7pm.

"Every mile will be for Darren and remembering the amazing memories and person that he was,” said Ryan adding: “If you can donate anything at all - every penny helps.”

Ryan asked that if anyone wants to join the walk they are welcome to and Ryan will be posting updates on his Instagram account throughout the day.