Firefighters from Lurgan, Armagh, Lisburn and Belfast help quell blaze at house near Derrymacash says NI Fire and Rescue Service
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road between the Silverwood roundabout and the Corner House Bar in Derrymacash was closed for a couple of hours as the emergency services dealt with the fire at the two story house in Ballynamoney Heights.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire at 8.02pm on Sunday evening. One fire appliance from Lurgan Fire Station, one from Armagh, one from Lisburn and one Aerial Appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the blaze with the Fire Emergency Support Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached two storey house in Ballynamoney Heights, Silverwood, Lurgan. Firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is accidental and the incident was dealt with by 9.57pm."
A spokesperson for the PSNI ‘all persons are safe and well’.