Firefighters are battling a major fire at an iconic area of Lurgan this morning.

At least five fire appliances are in the Windsor Avenue area of the Co Armagh town with the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service in attendance.

It is understood the blaze started after 1am this morning in a building close to the New Haven cafe building in Windsor Avenue.

There are no reports of any casualties at this time.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police and NIFRS are currently dealing with a significant fire to a building on Windsor Avenue, Lurgan.

"The public are advised to avoid the area until further notice to allow the fire to be managed safely. Windsor Avenue is currently closed.”