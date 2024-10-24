Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dedicated service of firefighters across the last 75 years in the Glengormley area is being recognised through a series of events.

This year marked three quarters of a century since the first fire station began operating in Glengormley in 1949.

Fire service personnel moved to a newly constructed site in 1953, where they remained until 1993, when operations switched to the current building on the Church Road.

The history of firefighting in the region has been detailed through a series of posts shared on the NIFRS North Facebook page, while plans for a commemorative event in November are still being made.

The current fire station in Glengormley opened in July 1993. (Pic: Alan Harper).

Newtownabbey resident, Alan Harper, who served in the NIFRS in the Regional Control Centre in Lisburn from 2007 to 2016, compiled the posts for the NIFRS North social media channel.

Mr Harper, who operates the Christie Fire Museum, named after long-serving Glengormley firefighter, Christie Porter, explained how the services provided by personnel in Glengormley developed as the population of the region expanded.

Alan stated: “During the summer of 1949 the small village of Glengormley, on the outskirts of Belfast, saw its very first fire station commissioned by the Northern Ireland Fire Authority.

"The fire station was a corrugated iron builders store situated near to the village square at the bottom of the Carnmoney Road, with a view of

green fields on all sides.

“The building was portioned off to house an Austin Tender Towing Unit and a Dennis Trailer Pump. It lacked any other facilities other than an electric fire and a leaking roof!

"Local volunteers made up the crew of 15 men under the command of Glengormley’s first leading firefighter, Fred Dundee, the local chemist.

"In 1953 a newly constructed station was opened on the Church Road, housing two modern Dennis pumping appliances which had replaced the Austin Tender and Trailer Pump.

"The station was equipped with two appliance bays, lockers, lecture/recreation room, kitchen, showers, watchroom and Sub Officer’s office.

"Although it was initially intended to be on a temporary basis, almost 40 years later the same station still existed, serving the area which had grown from a small village to a highly populated town.”

Work started in 1992 on a new wholetime/retained station on the site formerly owned by the NEELB beside the old station on the Church Road, with operations moving to the present day facility on July 4 1993.

Alan explained: “Naturally when the new wholetime/retained station opened in 1993, this saw the arrival of 32 wholetime personnel who joined their retained colleagues under the overall command of Station Commander ADO Liam Fitzsimons.

"Prior to the new wholetime/retained station which opened in 1993, the average calls were around 700 per year, but now since the station opened the calls have risen to over 1,500 per year, due to the larger area now covered by the station.

“Of all the incidents attended over the years there have been many major fires not only in Newtownabbey, but also in other surrounding areas where the Glengormley crews were called in as back-up, particularly during the height of the Troubles.

"It’s great to be able to mark the dedicated service of the firefighters who served in Glengormley over the last 75 years. They put their lives on the line and their sacrifices deserve to be recognised.”