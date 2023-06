Firefighters were tasked to a blaze in the Finaghy area of south Belfast this morning (Monday).

The fire at a property in the Porter Park area was reported to the emergency services shortly before 8am and two fire appliances from Cadogan attended the scene.

Detailing the emergency response, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to an external boiler on fire. They used a jet to extinguish the fire.

Porter Park. (Pic Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement